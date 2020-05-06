Most Dutch in favor of relaxing lockdown rules

About 75 percent of Netherlands residents want the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus to be relaxed, according to a survey of over 100 thousand people in the Netherlands by NL2025, a collaboration of involved entrepreneurs, athletes, scientists, people from the art world, and others, ANP reports.

An eighth of the population wants all coronavirus restrictions to be lifted. One in nine said the current measures should say in place. The vast majority wants the measures to be relaxed.

Many Netherlands residents support taking other measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, such as obliging people to wear masks and increasing testing. There is also a lot of support for quarantining infected people and their family members. Almost half of Dutch supports quarantining people at high risk of contracting the virus, such as the elderly and people with preexisting medical conditions.

There is also support for taking special measures at work to protect employees from becoming infected, such as putting more distance between workplaces, and giving employees the option to work at flexible times.