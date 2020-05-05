National fund sought for security personnel with duty scars

A national relief fund should be created to support security personnel who have been left out in the cold with psychological or physical injuries, trade union association Coalition for Security (CvV) said on Tuesday.

According to their appeal, first responders, military personnel and veterans who have experienced trauma, or who have developed psychological or physical injuries as a result of their service, should be entitled to access support from a proposed national fund to repay them for their sacrifice on behalf of the Dutch way of life. The group took to their proposal to the ruling Cabinet and argued that the people they represent should not have to foot the bill for treatment and recovery themselves.

"In April, there was a lot of media attention for police, fire, care and defense personnel. These safety professionals always come first when it comes down to it. They stand for our freedom and security. But if they are physically or psychologically injured as a result, their employer, our government, often leaves them out in the cold. They do not automatically receive the support they should expect," said the CvV.

The CvV's proposal comes after Minister of Justice and Security Ferd Grapperhaus received complaints in March that the police are not doing enough to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). According to the CvV, the fund would be designed to solve problems of this nature.

"[Grapperhaus] recently indicated that the police will now deal more generously with agents who have developed an occupational disease such as PTSD as a result of their work. This is because in recent years traumatized agents have had to fight a long time to get recognition, help or compensation. Affected agents must now receive support more quickly and easily," the CvC said.