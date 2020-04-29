Covid-19 patients now near 800, down from over 1,400 three weeks ago

There were 804 patients in intensive care being treated for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The Netherlands saw 17 straight days of a decline in patients in ICU, and a 43 percent reduction since April 9, when 1,417 people were being treated.

Patient distribution office LCPS said that intensive care units were treating 57 fewer patients than on Tuesday. There was also improvements in overcrowding of patients in some regions, with ICU patients being spread out more evenly through the country. "There is also an increase in non-COVID patients in the ICU, a good sign that the planned care is being resumed," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the acute care network in the Netherlands.

The hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 431 patients in intensive care who did not have Covid-19. There were still 28 patients from the Dutch total who were receiving care in Germany.

Overall, the Netherlands has treated approximately 2,800 people in ICU for the coronavirus disease. About 700 of those patients have died, and 650 were still being treated in hospitals, but were no longer in intensive care.

There were 600 who were discharged from the hospital, according to nonprofit intensive care organization NICE.