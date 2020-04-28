Dutch Grand Prix left off amended Formula 1 calendar: report

The Grand Prix in the Netherlands and the one in Belgium were both scrapped from the new Formula 1 calendar, German newspaper Bild reports based on anonymous sources. Both the Netherlands and Belgium banned all major events until at least September 1st.

On Monday, the Formula 1 organizers announced that they want to start the new season in Austria in July, go to Asia in September, and then to America. According to the German newspaper, there will be two races in Austria.

Two will also be held in England, and two in Hungary. The races in Austria and England will be held without an audience. Jan Lammers, sporting director fo the Dutch Grand Prix, previously said that the Formula 1 may only return to Zandvoort next year.