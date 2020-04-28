Donate a flower for May 4 Remembrance Day

The National Committee for 4 and 5 May is making it possible for Netherlands residents to digitally leave a flower at one of the 3,900 war memorials in the country on Remembrance Day. In this way, everyone can commemorate the victims of war, while still adhering to social distancing measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Donating a flower will cost 4.50 euros. The National Committee is working with ABN Amro's payment service Tikkie. "Flowers and commemoration are brought together in a special way," Jan van Kooten, director of the National Committee, said to ANP. The money raised will be used to provide assistance to people in the flower industry.

Those who want to donate a flower can what type of flower must be left at what monument. You can also leave a message at the monument. More information can be found here.