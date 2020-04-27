Netherlands residents starting to book domestic vacations

Holiday home rental companies are seeing a massive increase in Dutch booking vacations somewhere in the Netherlands. "You see that people are looking again at how they are going to fill in their summer," a spokesperson for rental company Landal said to NU.nl. "Holidaying in your own country seems to be an attractive option, as it is still uncertain when going abroad will be an option again."

Bookings through Landal came to a near halt when the coronavirus measures were first announced in March, but are now picking up again, the spokesperson said. In Landal parks, visitors can currently only go to their cottages. The other facilities like swimming pools and restaurants are closed, due to the coronavirus restrictions in place. But "visitors can still, for example, ride their bicycles," the spokesperson said to NU.nl.

Belvilla saw a 40 percent increase in bookings compared to the same period last year. The holiday home rental company expects that even more people will make bookings in the run-up to the summer holidays, a spokesperson said to the newspaper.

Natuurhuijsje.nl told the newspaper that their bookings have at least doubled compared to last year around this time. People are currently mainly booking holiday homes for the May holidays, but the company expects another peak as the summer holidays approach. Gelderland and Drenthe are particularly in high demand, the company said.