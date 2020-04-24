More homes going on the market, especially in Amsterdam, Utrecht

Since the start of the coronavirus crisis in the Netherlands in March, more homes were put up for sale than in the same period last year. Due to the increased uncertainty brought on by this crisis, many homeowners are moving up the planned sale of their home, research agency Dynamis said on Friday, NU.nl reports.

Amsterdam and Utrecht - where home prices skyrocketed since the credit crisis - in particular saw a big increase in homes going on the market. Other municipalities that also saw home prices increase by more than 30 percent since the credit crisis, are now also seeing more homes going up for sale. In these municipalities, the available supply of homes for sale is about 25 percent higher than last year.

In municipalities with more moderate price increases since the credit crisis, the housing supply is now about 15 percent higher than the same period last year.

House prices in the Netherlands have been rising steadily since 2013. Some economists expect that the coronavirus crisis will cause house prices to fall.