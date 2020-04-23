Near 30% drop in Covid-19 ICU patients in two weeks; One patient gets back to Salsa in viral video

Intensive care units in the Netherlands and Germany were treating 1,008 Dutch patients for Covid-19 on Thursday, a decrease of 42. Over the past two weeks the number of Covid-19 patients in ICU has fallen by nearly 30 percent.

"This is a good continuing decline, entirely in line with the previous days. That is comforting," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the Dutch acute care providers network. German medical facilities were treating 42 of the Dutch patients, while Dutch hospitals were treating 966, the lowest total since March 28, according to LCPS, the office handling the coordination of patient transfers.

Preliminary data from intensive care non profit NICE showed that 17 ICU patients died in the past two days and 18 were transferred to another hospital department. Thirty were outright released from the hospital, raising that total to 482.

There are also people recovering in the intensive care units. The Noordwest Hospital Group recently posted a video on Facebook, showing a man dancing his first salsa steps after a difficult time fighting the virus in ICU. "Unfortunately, during this time of corona we don't experience many fun situations. That is why positive things do us extra good," the hospital group said.

"Not only a happy patient, but also happy colleagues and other patients in the department who had a nice evening. Together we take care of each other."