Police release new footage of perpetrators setting transmission masts of fire

Since early April, a total of 16 transmission masts in the Netherlands were set on fire. On Tuesday evening, the police released new footage of suspected perpetrators.

During the early hours of April 18th, a transmission mast on the roof of Q-Park on Van Bleiswijkstraat in Amsterdam was set alight. Surveillance cameras caught two men forcing the gates of the Q-Park parking lot to get inside:

During the early hours of April 10th, a sending mast on Guldendreef in Dronten was set on fire. Half an hour before the arson, two men were recorded filling a jerry can at a nearby gas station:

The third video released involves a fire at a transmission tower on Sluiskade in Almere on April 13th. The suspect was recorded climbing, and falling, over the gate to the transmission tower:

The police are looking for witnesses. If you saw anything that may relate to a transmission mast fire, or think you recognize any of the suspects, contact the police.