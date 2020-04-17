Netherlands dentists ready to reopen for routine care

Dentists and oral hygienists are ready to reopen for routine care, with some extra precautionary measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus. Patients will have to wash their hands upon entering and ensure that they are in the waiting room for as short a time as possible. And practices will remove magazines, leaflets and toys, according to a proposal oral care organizations sent to the Ministry of Health, NOS reports.

Measures will also be taken to ensure that patients don't touch door handles, chairs and table surfaces. Coronavirus patients or patients with symptoms indicative of Covid-19 will not be allowed inside dental practices. Their family members cannot be treated either.

The Association of Dutch Dentists, NVM dental hygienists, the Organization of Dutch Dental Prosteticians and the Royal Dutch Society for the Promotion of Dentistry initially advised practices to reopen from Monday. But after an "express appeal" from Minister Martin van Rijn for Medical Care, they will now wait until after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's press conference on Tuesday, according to the broadcaster.