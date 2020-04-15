Video: Hospital staff honors colleague who died of Covid-19 during funeral procession

Dozens of hospital workers lined up outside the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam to pay respect to Ram Ramrattan, their 60-year-old colleague who died from respiratory illness Covid-19. Ramrattan worked at the hospital for 27 years as an assistant in the radiology department.

His funeral passed the hospital as dozens of employees applauded. Many laid flowers on the hood of the hearse as it slowly drove by.

The hospital would not say when Ramrattan contracted the novel coronavirus which led to his death. It did state that none of its employees was known to have been infected with the virus through the course of their work at the medical facility, according to newspaper AD.