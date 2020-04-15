Video: At 85 dB, country’s loudest snorer sounds like a truck

The loudest snorer in the Netherlands this year is a man whose snores peak at 85 decibels and average at 78 decibels, the Somno Clinic for snoring and apnea announced. According to the clinic, at 85 decibels, the man's snoring "can be compared to the noise of a truck or a train raging past".

According to the clinic, it received many more videos and sound clips of people snoring for its annual competition this year than in the past. The clinic links this to the current coronavirus crisis. "We also currently notice a very high demand for the treatment of snoring. This can be explained by the fact that people are now together 24 hours a day, so the irritation increases a bit faster. If you also sleep badly because your partner snores, it cn often be the last straw," a spokesperson said.

The Netherlands biggest snorer for 2020 will be given a professional tailor-made snoring mouthpiece for free once the coronavirus crisis is over. "So that snoring is a thing of the past for him."

The Netherlands' loudest snorer for 2020:

Other contestants