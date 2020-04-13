Coronavirus: Over 2,800 have died, 8,700 have needed hospital treatment

Some 31 people who tested positive for coronavirus were hospitalized on Sunday, and 83 were hospitalized a day earlier, marking the continuation of a two-week long trend in declining hospitalizations. The figures would have represented the 12th straight fall in new patient hospitalizations, were it not for a revision of data from April 7, reported health agency RIVM on Monday.

The revised data added 147 new hospitalizations including the weekend tally, with corrected data stretching back to March 21.

In total, some 8,729 patients with coronavirus have required hospitalization, and 2,823 have died. That includes 34 people who tested positive for coronavirus died on Sunday, and 24 more people died on Saturday than the previously reported total of 27. The RIVM revealed it registered the deaths of 86 people in total by Monday morning, including statistical adjustments through March 28.

To date, 26,551 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 964 from Sunday. The RIVM did not reveal how many people were tested over the Easter weekend, a figure which stood at 116 thousand on Friday.

The number of new Covid-19 hospitalizations in the Netherlands continued to fall last week, with preliminary statistics initially showing that Saturday had the 11th day straight decline and provisional figures on Sunday showing a further decrease. The number of coronavirus related deaths also continued to fall.

A document released by the World Health Organization on Monday showed that 70 vaccines against Covid-19 are being developed worldwide, NOS reports. Three of these are already in clinical trials on test subjects in the United States and China, according to Bloomberg. On Sunday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that she expects that a vaccine will be ready by the end of this year.

Radio station 3FM launched a special edition of its Serious Request fundraiser on Monday morning, to raise money for the fight against the coronavirus. "It is old-fashioned songs for money," initiator Sander Hoogendoorn said to NOS. The song that was most requested in the first hours was 'You'll Never Walk Alone', the modern version by Marcus Mumford. The title of that song is also the motto of the action. The raised funds will be donated to the Red Cross.