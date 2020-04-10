Top cyclist Dumoulin says stay home, no biking this weekend

"The weather is fantastic outside", and that may increase the temptation to go for a bike ride or have a picnic in the park, but don't do it, top Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin said in a video for the Limburg police. Stay safe and stay inside.

Social distancing measures in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 state that Netherlands residents must stay 1.5 meters apart. So technically, you could still go cycling or have a picnic, Dumoulin said. "The only problem is if everyone does it, 1.5 meters can no longer be guaranteed." So he implores: "Only go outside if absolutely necessary."