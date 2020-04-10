Top cyclist Dumoulin says stay home, no biking this weekend
"The weather is fantastic outside", and that may increase the temptation to go for a bike ride or have a picnic in the park, but don't do it, top Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin said in a video for the Limburg police. Stay safe and stay inside.
Social distancing measures in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 state that Netherlands residents must stay 1.5 meters apart. So technically, you could still go cycling or have a picnic, Dumoulin said. "The only problem is if everyone does it, 1.5 meters can no longer be guaranteed." So he implores: "Only go outside if absolutely necessary."
Het is vandaag een hele mooie dag. Compliment voor iedereen die zich houdt aan de maatregelen. Ook al is het soms lastig. Bijvoorbeeld als je met vrienden zou willen gaan wielrennen. Ga wel, maar fiets alleen en ga fietsen waar het kan. Vermijd drukke routes of routes in afgesloten gebied.*JV
