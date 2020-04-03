Video: First confirmed sighting of wolf on Zuid Veluwe

A wolf was spotted on the Zuid Veluwe for the first time, nature conservation service Natuurmonumenten announced on Friday. Wildlife cameras captured the wolf next to a dead red deer.

According to forester Andre ten Hoedt, they've been waiting "quite a while" for wolves to show up in Zuid Veluwe. "This area is extensive and has a lot of wildlife. An ideal habitat for the wolf. Cool that he now seems to have found our area, now we have to wait and see if he or she will also settle here."

DNA samples were taken from the cadaver of the deer to identify the wolf.

Natuurmonumenten also noted that a wolf pack located on the Noord Veluwe is exploring an increasingly large territory. "It shows that wolves increase their territory in winter to hunt more efficiently. There is certainly room for this in the Veluwe," the service said.