Trump calls Florida to allow Dutch cruise ship with coronavirus patients

By Janene Pieters on April 1, 2020 - 17:00
MS Zaandam
MS ZaandamBarekWikimedia Commons

United States president Donald Trump called on the authorities in the state of Florida to allow the cruise ship MS Zaandam of the Holland America Line. Several people on the ship were diagnosed with coronavirus Covid-19 last week. The ship, which sails under the Dutch flag, has been looking for a port to dock in since. Trump is talking with Florida governor Ron DeSantis about allowing the cruise ship to dock, he said during the early hours of Wednesday morning, local time, NU.nl reports.

The MS Zaandam was supposed to dock in Chile, but was refused due to the Covid-19 infections. Some passengers were transferred to MS Rotterdam, so that MS Zaandam has more room to care for the remaining passengers. Both ships are en route to the Florida city Fort Lauderdale.

The governor of Florida previously said that he will not allow the MS Zaandam to "dump" its sick passengers in Florida. The mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Dean Trantalis, said on Sunday that no permission had been granted for the ship to dock, calling the arrival of the ship "unacceptable". 

MS Zaandam had a total of 1,243 passengers and 586 crew members on board. Dozens of passengers and crew members are showing flu-like symptoms. Four passengers died last week, including one Dutch person, according to NU.nl. It is not clear how many of the passengers were transferred to MS Rotterdam. 

Tags: 

Related stories

Artist's rendition of the coronavirus

Coronavirus cases spreading out beyond Noord-Brabant; More found in Tilburg, Amsterdam

De Nederlandsche Bank

Coronavirus could cause recession in Netherlands, central bank director says

A hospital isolation room

Further 118 coronavirus patients admitted to ICU's in the Netherlands

Stock image of a doctor with a blood sample tested for coronavirus

Amsterdam coronavirus patient tally increasing quickly; 44% of cases in Noord-Brabant

Exhausted doctor

Covid-19 crisis can lead to PTSD among healthcare workers, psychologists warn

Bruno Bruins, Mark Rutte, and Jaap van Dissel at a press conference introducing new rules regarding coronavirus.

Gov't crisis team, safety offices meeting to assess Covid-19 measures; press conference at 6:30 pm