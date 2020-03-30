Coronavirus: Ede hospital first to receive military aid

The Gelderse Vallei hospital in Ede is officially the first Dutch hospital to receive military aid because of the coronavirus. A total of 18 soldiers were deployed to the Gelderland hospital on Monday morning, Omroep Gelderland reports.

All soldiers involved have a medical background. Six are qualified doctors, the other 12 are qualified nurses. They followed a short training course before being deployed to aid in the hospital.

The idea is that military personnel will also be deployed to other hospitals to help deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Minister Ank Bijleveld of Defense told parliament two weeks ago that the armed forces are ready to aid where needed.