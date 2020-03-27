Pharmaceutical vandalized after coronavirus test criticism

By Janene Pieters on March 27, 2020 - 11:45
Dutch police crime scene tape
Dutch police crime scene tapePhoto: Politie

A branch of pharmaceutical firm Roche on Transistorstraat in Almere was vandalized overnight. The phrase "How many deaths?" was spray painted on its wall, and a sign with the text "Fuck Roche profit" was left at the building, Omroep Flevoland reports.

The Swiss company was criticized during a parliamentary debate on Thursday. There were reports that Roche was refusing to share a recipe of a fluid needed for the Covid-19 test, resulting in hospitals being unable to make the material themselves. Various political parties wanted to force the company to release this recipe

Esther de Rooij, head of the Dutch branch of Roche, denied these accusations on television program Jinek on Thursday evening. According to her, the recipe is "freely available" and the company also made all the necessary information available on how to best produce it.. But making the fluid themselves will cost hospitals valuable time, test material and personnel, she said. 

Tags: 

Related stories

Gavel with lady justice in the background

Covid-19: Trials, MP debates canceled, NL stops taking in asylum seekers

Tweede Kamer

MPs in favor of forcing pharmaceutical to release recipe for coronavirus test

Rabobank

Coronavirus could trigger global recession: Rabobank

Cars parked along an Amsterdam canal

Amsterdam hotels, restaurants in real danger as coronavirus fears spread

A nearly abandoned D Concourse in Departures 1 at Schiphol, 10 March 2020

KLM scraps flights to Venice, Milan, Naples as Covid-19 issues persist

People standing in line outside a coffeeshop set to close for coronavirus regulations

Restaurants, coffeeshops can reopen for takeaways, deliveries