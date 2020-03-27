Pharmaceutical vandalized after coronavirus test criticism

A branch of pharmaceutical firm Roche on Transistorstraat in Almere was vandalized overnight. The phrase "How many deaths?" was spray painted on its wall, and a sign with the text "Fuck Roche profit" was left at the building, Omroep Flevoland reports.

The Swiss company was criticized during a parliamentary debate on Thursday. There were reports that Roche was refusing to share a recipe of a fluid needed for the Covid-19 test, resulting in hospitals being unable to make the material themselves. Various political parties wanted to force the company to release this recipe.

Esther de Rooij, head of the Dutch branch of Roche, denied these accusations on television program Jinek on Thursday evening. According to her, the recipe is "freely available" and the company also made all the necessary information available on how to best produce it.. But making the fluid themselves will cost hospitals valuable time, test material and personnel, she said.