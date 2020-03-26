Video shows NS train conductor "working from home"

With the Netherlands urged to stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a video posted online Thursday morning showed how one NS train conductor is "working" from home. It was viewed about 275 thousand times by late afternoon.

The video features the conductor, in full uniform, stepping out of his house, checking for stray passengers, checking the time, and then blowing his whistle to signal that all is safe, before stepping back into his house and shutting the door.

It was shared on Twitter by Bartho Boer, the former Communications Director for the national railway service. “Home right on time for the meal break. And then immediately off for the next ride," Boer said.

Tussen alle serieuze berichten door een vrolijke noot:

thuiswerken bij ⁦@NS_online⁩ 💙💛🤣 pic.twitter.com/VEyMtdIAeN — Bartho Boer (@barthoboer) March 26, 2020

National railroad infrastructure firm ProRail also praised the conductor's performance on Twitter. “Neatly departed according to the timetable,” their social media team said.

"Just like you have cheery television, serious messages require a smile too," a spokesperson for NS told NL Times.