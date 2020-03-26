15 Local food businesses you can support during tough times

In a partnership with Impact Hub Amsterdam, NL Times is sharing this list of 15 Dutch businesses which are still open for business, selling heir products while the country's restrictions caused by the ongoing international health crisis force society to change its behavior for the time being. The businesses are mostly selling food and beverages, and will happily deliver right to your doorstep (while maintaining an adequate amount of space).

"We can make a positive choice every day to help our local economy and entrepreneurs," said Impact Hub Amsterdam's co-founder and director, Tatiana Glad. I am delighted to have witnessed the growth of these impact enterprises to be in a place to meet our very real needs these days," she told NL Times.

All 15 businesses are members and alumni of the Amsterdam organization. Impact Hub is a network of entrepreneurs and innovators making a positive impact on the world by focusing on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

1) FRANK ABOUT TEA | Now that you can’t enjoy them in your office, Frank about tea has made their tea bags temporarily available in their webshop. Now you don’t have to miss them during your quarantine and can continue to make an impact together. Also, all profits from the webshop made until 6 April will go to their foundation, supporting the #waffle&tea campaign against loneliness in Brabant’s elderly. See their campaign here >

2) INSTOCK | Instock has temporarily closed its restaurants in Amsterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht. However, they continued to generate revenue even in times of crisis. To support Instock, you can purchase a Giftcard that lets you enjoy lunch or dinner at one of their restaurants at a later time, so you have something fun to look forward to! Together with a nice group of food entrepreneurs, Instock founded Support Your Locals. If you live within the ring of Amsterdam, you can now order a box full of goodies from local producers, delivered straight to your door by E-Bakkie.

3) FORT NEGEN | Fort 9 offers Big Sourdough loaves, delivered at your doorstep. 26-hour fermented loaves made with local stone-milled grains are perfect for your survival pleasure. The loaves are 1.2 kg each and cost 9 euro including delivery. If you order more than one, the first one will be 9 euro and the others will cost 7,5 euro. Deliveries are made within A10 Amsterdam, and if you live outside of that area, Fort 9 organises a convenient pickup point. All deliveries are done after payment, and make sure to confirm your order in advance: the fermentation process takes quite some time. For a Tuesday delivery, the latest moment to order is Sunday 18:00; for delivery on Friday it’s on Wednesday before 18:00.

4) WILLICROFT | Willicroft has recently opened the first online plant-based cheese shop. All their plant-based cheeses and natural wines from the Willicroft shop on Spiegelgracht are now available online! Willicroft also offers gift vouchers to purchase online! Check their website for more info.

5) WILLEM-PIE | The vegan bakery Willem-Pie, in collaboration with Life of Pie Amsterdam, is now offering contactless delivery of baked goods within the Amsterdam ring: STAY OCAKE. Would you like to treat your family and self to delicious cakes? Or your colleagues working from home? You can choose from BOX OF LOVE and LOVE YOU LONGTIME sets and order directly from the LOPA website >

6) FOODLOGICA | Foodlogica started a new delivery service to support restaurants and make the last part of their logistics chain sustainable. In the advent of the crisis, the services will continue to run but more cautiously. Looking at the situation in Italy, Thuisbezorgd and UberEats may soon reach their maximum capacity, which is why Foodlogica now also offers a home delivery service. Do you currently need this (sustainable) delivery service? Contact them! They are happy to help.

7) MOYEE | Moyee is has made its FairChain coffee available to order online. Stay productive while working from home and make an impact by choosing the right coffee brand! Order a single product or subscription from their website. During these unusual times, the company also offers an emergency coffee service for crucial professions. Contact Moyee and they will be ready to serve you (from 1.5 meters away, of course).

8) LENA FASHION LIBRARY | In this exciting time, LENA believes that supporting your locals is beyond important. Together with La Nonette and Monsak, they are happy to help each other and offer you a variety of vouchers, which you can spend when we can go outside again without worry. The vouchers include a LENA loan and credit from either in La Nonette or Monsak for shopping or for a workshop. Order directly from their website.

9) VET & LAZY | Vet & Lazy is a craft beer brewery that produces out-of-the-ordinary yet sustainably-made beer. They offer delivery at your home, so there is no need to get out there if you’re craving a cold one. Order from their website.

10) KITCHEN REPUBLIC | Kitchen Republic would like to take care of your health during the quarantine period and offers healthy boxes straight from their kitchens. By ordering their boxes you also help keep local food producers afloat in this time of need. You can choose between a product or beverage box. A meal box is coming soon! Order directly from their website.

11) RECHTSTREEX | Now that the farmers’ markets are temporarily inaccessible, you may be worried about giving up tasty, local dishes with farm products and making a difference. Worry no more! Rechtstreex is a social venture that works to create a direct link between farmers and consumers. How does it work? You order online and pick up your groceries from a district chief in your area. You can order freely or choose the convenience of a subscription. Order your goodies here.

12) THE GOOD ROLL | While toilet paper may be lacking on supermarket shelves these days, The Good Roll has stocked up and is ready to offer delivery at your door. The Good Roll uses only 100% recycled paper, and is made without any dyes or fragrances. It’s super soft, super strong, and The Good Roll donates 50% to sanitation projecs in East Africa. You can order your own Good Rolls from their website.

13) WAKULI | Wakuli offers high quality, always freshly-roasted specialty coffees from all over the world, with guaranteed impact. Stay awake & stay woke while working remotely by making the right coffee choice. Wakuli has a transparent supply chain and gives the farmer a just price. The delivery box fits through your letterbox, and orders start at 225 gram for € 5.50 & free shipping! Order directly from their website.

14) SUPPORT YOUR LOCALS | Support Your Locals calls on the whole of the Netherlands to embrace the local producers and build short chains together. The first initiatives under the banner of #supportyourlocalsNL have already started in Amsterdam and Utrecht. In Amsterdam, producers have joined forces and offer a #supportyourlocalsNL Amsterdam package with products from: Mama bakery, milkman MOMA, Instock, Brandt & Levie sausage makers, and Lindenhoff. Order your own #supportyourlocalsNL Amsterdam box here.

15) THE KARMA BOX | Karma Shoarma offers a box completely filled with new and delicious vegan products to try at home, crafted by local entrepreneurs and inspiring brands that want to create an impact on our planet. The first box will contain delicious products from past and present Impact Hub program participants like Karma Shoarma, Meet Jack, Willicroft, Willem-Pie, Yaya Kombucha, and Max & Bien, to name a few. Experience for yourself how easy and delicious plant-based food can be. From Friday 27 March you can order the box here.