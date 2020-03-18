NL churches to ring bells as "sign of hope" Wednesday evening

By Janene Pieters on March 18, 2020 - 12:20
Bells
BellsatesevichDepositPhotosDeposit Photos

Inspired by a nationwide action to applaud healthcare workers on Tuesday evening, at least 175 churches in the Netherlands plan to ring their bells on Wednesday evening between 7:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

The ringing bells must be a "sign of hope", the organizers Klokken van Hoop said on its website. They plan to repeat the action on March 25th and April 1st.

"In these times when so many people are in need of signs of hope and outcome, where people of all generations are (temporarily) socially isolated, it is the churches that can make a call of hope," the organization said. 

Tags: 

Related stories

Beursplein 5, home of the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange

Coronavirus hits more Dutch businesses as stocks fall, KLM cuts flights

Online shopping

DIY shops more popular as people try to keep busy at home

Primary school classroom

Coronavirus: Noord-Brabant cities cancel all major events; 4% hospital workers may be infected

Bruno Bruins, Mark Rutte, and Jaap van Dissel at a press conference introducing new rules regarding coronavirus.

"Everyone stay home" if sick, Many events banned: Dutch government tightens coronavirus rules

Stock image of a "Dutch" stethoscope

Dutch researchers first to find Covid-19 antibodies: Report

Coronavirus Covid-19

Coronavirus patient total rises to 6 in Netherlands