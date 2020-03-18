NL churches to ring bells as "sign of hope" Wednesday evening

Inspired by a nationwide action to applaud healthcare workers on Tuesday evening, at least 175 churches in the Netherlands plan to ring their bells on Wednesday evening between 7:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

The ringing bells must be a "sign of hope", the organizers Klokken van Hoop said on its website. They plan to repeat the action on March 25th and April 1st.

"In these times when so many people are in need of signs of hope and outcome, where people of all generations are (temporarily) socially isolated, it is the churches that can make a call of hope," the organization said.