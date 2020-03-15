Short chase leads to 100-kilo heroin find in Amsterdam Osdorp

Police in Amsterdam said they found over 100 kilograms of powdered heroin in a home after they chased two people who tried to flee the residence to avoid arrest. One of the two, a 44-year-old man, was caught after a short foot pursuit.

Forensic investigators entered the home and found the heroin there. The street value was estimated at between two and four million euros, according to addiction treatment organization Jellinek.

The bust happened Wednesday on the Osdorper Ban in Amsterdam Nieuw-West. Officers on patrol in the neighborhood were alerted to a home, and began investigating.

They peered through the window of the home and saw "tools that are known to be used for processing drugs," police said. Officers began preparing paperwork needed to search the home for suspicion of an Opium Act violation, when the two men ran off from the home.

The 44-year-old was quickly captured. He has since been remanded into custody. The other suspect managed to evade the police.