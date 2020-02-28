Stowaways found on cargo ship in Vlissingen

By Zack Newmark on February 28, 2020 - 17:50
Four stowaways found on cargo ship in Vlissingen-Oost, 27 February 2020
Four stowaways found on cargo ship in Vlissingen-Oost, 27 February 2020Koninklijke MarechausseeFacebook

Four stowaways were found hidden aboard a cargo ship in Vlissingen-Oost, the Marechaussee military branch said. The four men from the Dominican republic were discovered between sea containers onboard the vessel as it journeyed from South America to the Netherlands.

The ship’s crew made the find and reported it to Dutch authorities, who boarded the ship after it docked in the Netherlands. The four men requested to legally be allowed to stay.

“The men have applied for asylum and have been placed in the detention center at Schiphol awaiting their proceedings,“. the Marechausssee said in a statement on Friday.

There were no injuries reported.

Tags: 

Related stories

Police at a home on Burgemeester Mazairaclaan in Rosmalen where a woman was found dead on 14 February 2019

Elderly woman found dead in Rosmalen apartment; Man in custody

FC Cincinnati fans at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Dutch trainer quits over racism row at FC Cincinnati

Police scene Amsterdam ATM explosive

More ATM bombings in NL, but few successful:report

10710549_1176633795687462_6169957964387863272_n

Border patrol accused of ethnic profiling in Amnesty International case

CCd75ZpUAAAA2E_

Explosions in Amsterdam, Kerkrade offices; mail bomb suspected

Politie patch on a Dutch police officer's uniform

One held after 35-year-old woman’s body found in Eerbeek