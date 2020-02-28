Stowaways found on cargo ship in Vlissingen

Four stowaways were found hidden aboard a cargo ship in Vlissingen-Oost, the Marechaussee military branch said. The four men from the Dominican republic were discovered between sea containers onboard the vessel as it journeyed from South America to the Netherlands.

The ship’s crew made the find and reported it to Dutch authorities, who boarded the ship after it docked in the Netherlands. The four men requested to legally be allowed to stay.

“The men have applied for asylum and have been placed in the detention center at Schiphol awaiting their proceedings,“. the Marechausssee said in a statement on Friday.

There were no injuries reported.