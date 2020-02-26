Amsterdam stock exchange falls sharply on coronavirus news

By Janene Pieters on February 26, 2020 - 10:27
The charging bull in front of Beursplein 5, the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. (photo: FaceMePLS / Wikimedia Commons)The charging bull in front of Beursplein 5, the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. (photo: FaceMePLS / Wikimedia Commons)

Most global stock exchanges are tanking because of the coronavirus issues. The Amsterdam stock exchange index AEX is no exception. By 10:10 a.m. it had fallen nearly three percent from yesterday’s close, sitting at 565.29.

With coronavirus Covid-19 spreading to more countries, investors are worried that the economy and hence the profits of companies will be affected. Almost all shares from the AEX were lower on Wednesday, with all the major ones dropping over 2 percent. 

Among the biggest droppers were Galapagos at -9 percent and Air France-KLM at -3 percent. Fear of the virus means that consumers travel less, and that affects airlines. 

The AEX has fallen consistently since February 19. On Wednesday morning the index was down over 63.91 points from the 52-week high set that date, equivalent to a drop of over ten percent.

 

