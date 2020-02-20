Stabbing at Wageningen care institute; one killed, two hurt

February 20, 2020
One person was killed and two people were hurt in a stabbing incident at a care institution on Morel in Wageningen on Wednesday night, the Gelderland police said on Twitter. The police are investigating what happened. 

A police spokesperson could not give NOS any information regarding the victims' identities. No arrests were made, according to the broadcaster.

Local residents told Omroep Gelderland that the two injured victims are a man and a woman who work as counselors at assisted living institute RIBW. They were both stabbed in the arms, and the man was also stabbed in the chest, the locals said.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance. The local residents saw them walk to the ambulances under their own power.

"I sympathize with everyone involved," Mayor Geert van Rumund said to Omroep Gelderland in a first response. "This really has an impact. We will meet with a number of parties on Thursday morning to get more information."

