Corendon, KLM team up to fly more passengers to Curaçao

A three-year deal between Dutch airline KLM and holiday provider Corendon will mean a likely increase in tourism between the Netherlands and Curaçao. Corendon agreed to purchase a quarter of a million seats on the Dutch flag carrier so it can serve more tourists headed to the Antillean island.

The deal takes effect during the winter season beginning at the end of 2020. A representative for the airline told NL Times the airline wants to expand its ability to offer tour packages to the island, but it will not initially increase its flights to the island. Currently, KLM operates ten nonstop flights from Amsterdam to Willemstad weekly, during peak travel periods.

Corendon said it is also growing its investment on Curaçao, where it is opening a new five-star resort in Willemstad on April 1. The all-inclusive Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort will open with 380 rooms, and it will be expanded to 850 rooms a year later.

Even though the resort is in walking distance to the city center, it features a white sand beach and a mangrove forest reserve alongside the hotel’s perimeter. Corendon also owns the Livingstone Resort in Jan Thiel near the southern end of Curaçao.

KLM and Corendon first partnered together on holiday packages to Curaçao in 2014. The new deal was signed by Corendon founder Atilay Uslu and KLM leader Harm Kreulen on Thursday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.