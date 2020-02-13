NL criticizes UN council's "one-sided anti-Israel" attitude with new naming and shaming list

By Janene Pieters on February 13, 2020 - 16:00
United Nations head office
United Nations head officeHackmanDepositPhotosDeposit Photos

The Netherlands criticized a report published by the United Nations Human Rights Council, naming and shaming companies with activities relating to Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The Netherlands discourages companies from investing in Israeli settlements, but believes that the UN should keep out of this, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said to NOS.

The list contains 112 companies, including four Dutch ones - telecom and media content provider Altice Europe, travel platform Booking.com, real estate developer Kardan, and its subsidiary engineering firm Tahal Group International. According to the UN, there are reasonable grounds to conclude that these companies have been involved in activities that are banned by the Human Rights Council resolution 31/36.

While the settlements in Occupied Palestinian Territory are considered illegal under international law, the UN council report has no legal ramifications. It is mainly meant to "name and shame" the companies involved, according to NOS.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is not the UN's job to make businesses aware of corporate social responsibility. That job lies with countries themselves - which is why the Netherlands discourages companies from investing in Israeli settlements. The Netherlands also considers the list a prime example of a one-sided focus on Israel. The Netherlands was "loud and clear" in making its dissatisfaction with the list known, the Foreign Affairs spokesperson said to NOS.

Minister Stef Blok of Foreign Affairs will also make it clear to the Council in Geneva that the Netherlands does not agree with this "disproportionate" one-sided focus, the spokesperson said.

Tags: 

Related stories

NS train at Utrecht station

More trains to foreign cities in new NS schedule

Brexit

British citizens will have to reapply for residency within a year: Immigration

Working from home

Record 207,000 new businesses opened in NL last year

Rabobank

Rabobank third Dutch bank to charge negative interest on large savings accounts

Tweede Kamer

Smallest gov't party may sway vote on trade agreement with Canada

Philips Headquarters

Philips could spin-off small appliance division by mid-2021