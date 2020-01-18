National Tulip Day kicks off today in Amsterdam

Today is National Tulip Day - the official start of the tulip season - and it will be celebrated on Dam Square in Amsterdam. Some 200 thousand tulips, arranged in a "World of Colors" theme, will be planted in front of the palace on the square.

About 17 thousand people are expected to show up for the celebration in front of the Royal Palace. The event is "the place to be" organizers said, tailored to anyone with a love for the colorful.

From 1:00 p.m. the public will be allowed to pick a bunch of about 20 tulips, completely free of charge and with no entry fee. The flowers are provided by the country's tulip growers as a way to celebrate the start of tulip season. Biodegradable bags will be provided to anyone who wants to take a bunch home.

The organizers expect that the tulips will be all gone by 4:00 p.m., though the event ends an hour later.

www.facebook.com/events/2406201026285421/