Video: Baby white rhino born at Arnhem zoo

The Royal Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem welcomed its newest resident this week. A baby white rhinoceros was born at the zoo on Thursday - the 11th white rhino born there since 1998. Burgers' Zoo and Safari Park Beekse Bergen are both in Europe's top five rhino breeders.

The newest white rhino made his appearance at 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, the zoo announced on Friday. He seems to be healthy, though zoo veterinarians haven't inspected him yet.

Burgers' Zoo now has eight white rhinos - one adult male aged 27.5 years, three adult females aged 32, 19 and 16 years, and four young rhinos aged 2.5 years, nearly 2 years, 4 months, and one day.

With this birth, the Arnehm zoo is now among the top five rhino breeders in Europe, Burgers' Zoo said. The others in the top five are Serengeti Park Hodenhagen in Germany, Knowsley Safari Park in England, ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in England, and Safari Park Beekse Bergen in the Netherlands.

Europe counts a total of 90 zoos and parks with white rhinos.