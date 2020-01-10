Boy, 10, randomly assaulted by woman on Haarlem street

A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a woman, for no apparent reason, as he was cycling on Acaciastraat in Haarlem on Thursday. The child had to be hospitalized to be treated for his injuries, the police said in a statement on Friday.

The boy and a friend were cycling on Acaciastraat at around 5:30 p.m. when the woman cycled in between them. She kicked the boy, causing him to fall, the police said. As the boy was lying on the ground, the woman kicked his head multiple times and then cycled away.

The victim's friend was so frightened that he hid in the bushes. When the woman was gone, he went to help his friend. The two went home, and the police were notified. "The victim had to go to the hospital where he was admitted," the police said.

The boys described the attacker as a woman around the age of 30. She has blond hair and was riding a dark-colored bicycle with a green crate on the front.

The police are investigating and call on any witnesses to come forward.