Stabbing victim dead at the scene of reported fight in Spijkenisse

A fight spiraled out of control and apparently led to the fatal stabbing of a man on the street in the Zuid-Holland city Spijkenisse. The first ambulance was sent to the Rammenasdreef just before midnight with two more sent in the first hour of Tuesday morning.

A short while later, police announced they were securing the scene for a stabbing incident. "The man died despite the efforts of emergency services," police said.

The victim was a 44-year-old man from Rozenburg with stab wounds to his back, according to a police statement. He died at the scene following an attempt to resuscitate him.

The motive behind the fight is unknown. Four possible suspects fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after the fight. "Witnesses saw a car drive away after the incident," police said on social media. No description of the suspects or the car was immediately available.

"This is normally a quiet neighborhood," a local resident told Rijnmond. "I think this is really terrible."