The Dutch auction house Troowtwijk Auctions will auction off a superyacht belonging to the pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk. The funds raised from the sale of the Royal Romance will go toward replenishing Ukraine’s budget, the Ukrainian government agency Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) said.

The 92.5-meter-long yacht, with five stories and a swimming pool on board, was seized in Croatia in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. It was recently transferred to Ukraine, which chose Troostwijk as the most suitable auction house to sell the yacht.

According to ARMA, the Royal Romance is the first sanctioned asset seized outside Ukraine to be auctioned. Olena Duma of ARMA spoke of a “big victory.”

Viktor Medvedchuk is a businessman and politician placed on the United States sanctions list in 2014 for his role in the annexation of Crimea, NOS reports. According to the U.S. authorities, he is a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Czech Republic also linked Medvedchuk to a Russian disinformation campaign involving paying off European politicians, among other things.

A Croatian judge approved the Royal Romance’s transfer to Ukraine. The country handed the ship over with the message: “Whoever buys Medvedchuk’s yacht will deal a political blow to the Putin regime and get a place on the pages of world history.”