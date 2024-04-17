The total number of new cases of whooping cough among the youngest children in the Netherlands has fallen again after hitting the highest peak in years. Figures provided on Wednesday by health research center Nivel show that general practitioners saw fewer patients up to four years of age with whooping cough than in the weeks before.

The number of infections rose sharply in February. Nivel reported that there were 35 cases per 100,000 children a few weeks ago. The number dropped in the week after to 31 and even further to 15 cases per 100,000 children in the youngest age group last week. This is still more than there has been in the previous few years.

The institute added that the sample size was smaller than usual on this occasion due to one supplier not supplying any data. The number of cases rose slightly for children from 5 to 14 years of age: the number went from 16 to 17 children per 100,000 who were diagnosed with whooping cough in the last few weeks.

Whooping cough is caused by a bacteria. The disease is especially dangerous for young children. At least four babies passed away as a result of the disease at the start of the year, the health institute the RIVM announced earlier. The institute is worried about the declining vaccination rates in the country.

Babies can be protected against whooping cough before they are born: Single mothers can get vaccinated from the 22nd week of pregnancy to ensure that their children receive the necessary antibodies. There are more jabs for most Dutch babies in their first year of life when vaccinated.