Museum Ons’ Lieve Heer op Solder, the former secret church on the Oudezijds Voorburgwal in Amsterdam’s Red Light District, has been declared a European heritage site. The European Commission called the church a symbol of 17th-century freedom of conscience and religion in Europe, Parool reported.

Ons’ Lieve Heer op Solder, which translates to “Our Dear Lord in the Attic,” is a Roman Catholic Church from the 17th century hidden in the attic of a canal house made available by a wealthy Amsterdam merchant. The church was hidden because the Protestants had gained the upper hand in the religious war that was raging at the time and had claimed all the churches in Amsterdam. The Protestants tolerated Catholic celebrations as long as they were not visible.

According to the European Commission, Europeans’ attempts to end the devastating religious wars of the time by reaching agreements on freedom of conscience and faith laid the foundations of today’s democracy. The Ons’ Lieve Heer op Solder hidden church is a symbol of that and, therefore, deserves an official place in European memory, the Commission said.

Ons’ Lieve Heer op Solder is the second oldest museum in Amsterdam after the Rijksmuseum. It is the fifth Dutch location with European heritage status. The others are the Peace Palace, Camp Westerbork, the Treaty of Maastricht, and the Koloniën van Weldadigheid (the Colonies of Benevolence).

Ons’ Lieve Heer op Solder director Birgit Büchner is delighted with the museum's addition to the European heritage list. “In two weeks, we will celebrate the museum’s 136th anniversary. We couldn’t have wished for anything better,” he told Parool.