An 18-year-old Amsterdam man got robbed twice by a fake Uber driver early in February. The police are looking for the perpetrator, AT5 reports.

The young Amsterdammer unsuspectingly got into what he thought was an Uber on February 3. He realized during the short ride that the man he was in the car with wasn’t an Uber driver at all, the police said. The man asked him to pay 100 euros for the short ride.

The victim refused, and the two got into an argument on the street. The fake Uber driver pushed him hard to the ground, the police said. The young man made a run for it, fleeing home. The Uber driver followed and forced his way into the young man’s home. Inside, he stole money and took the victim’s keys.

The young man was terrified but still tried to get some sleep. At one point, he was startled awake and found two men in his living room, one of them the fake Uber driver. The victim shouted for help, and the men fled with his phone, laptop, and wallet, among other things. They also tried to steal his Playstation but dropped it as they fled.

The police are looking for the perpetrators and asked anyone with information to come forward.