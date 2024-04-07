Major fire outbreak destroys warehouse with trucks in Pingjum and triggers NL-Alert
A large fire raged in a warehouse in Pingjum, Friesland, on Sunday morning. Several trucks were in the warehouse, which measured 30 by 100 meters. The fire department received the first report around 5 a.m.
Wij zijn gealarmeerd voor een brand in een loods aan de Kleinehuisterweg in#Pingjum. Het gaat om een loods van 30 x 100 meter. Vanwege de grote van de loods is opgeschaald naar grote brand. Woordvoerder gaat terplaatse— Brandweer Fryslân (@BrandweerFrl) April 7, 2024
About two hours later, the fire was declared under control and extinguished just before 7 a.m., Omrop Fryslan reported. The warehouse was severely damaged by the fire and can no longer be used. According to the fire department, a mobile crane will "peel off" the warehouse so that the last fires can be extinguished.
As the fire released a lot of smoke, an NL-Alert was sent. Residents were advised to close windows and doors and not to turn on any ventilation. This warning has since been withdrawn.
Update brand #Pingjum: Bij de brand komt geen rook meer vrij de hinderlijk is voor de omgeving. Het is weer veilig om ramen, deuren en de mechanische ventilatie aan te zetten. Vanwege het tijdstip komt er geen afsluitend NL-Alert bericht.— Brandweer Fryslân (@BrandweerFrl) April 7, 2024
Reporting by ANP and NL Times