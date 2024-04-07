A large fire raged in a warehouse in Pingjum, Friesland, on Sunday morning. Several trucks were in the warehouse, which measured 30 by 100 meters. The fire department received the first report around 5 a.m.

Wij zijn gealarmeerd voor een brand in een loods aan de Kleinehuisterweg in#Pingjum. Het gaat om een loods van 30 x 100 meter. Vanwege de grote van de loods is opgeschaald naar grote brand. Woordvoerder gaat terplaatse — Brandweer Fryslân (@BrandweerFrl) April 7, 2024

About two hours later, the fire was declared under control and extinguished just before 7 a.m., Omrop Fryslan reported. The warehouse was severely damaged by the fire and can no longer be used. According to the fire department, a mobile crane will "peel off" the warehouse so that the last fires can be extinguished.

As the fire released a lot of smoke, an NL-Alert was sent. Residents were advised to close windows and doors and not to turn on any ventilation. This warning has since been withdrawn.