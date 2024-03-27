Netherlands men's team football manager Ronald Koeman has said he already has a good idea of which players he will take to the European Championships in Germany next summer. "The puzzle is not finished yet," he said after the 2-1 loss to Germany in a friendly in Frankfurt. "But I have become a bit more wise." He added that the most important thing is which players are fit enough.

Koeman has to submit his definitive list of 23 players to UEFA by June 7. After that, he will only be allowed to replace an injured goalkeeper.

The national team manager is still hoping for UEFA to change their mind on the size of the squads. The European Football Association moved to a 23-man squad when it used to be 26. "It is absurd to play a European Championship with 23 players," he said. "We have seen four players leave the squad with injuries in the last nine days. This is logical, as footballers are so heavily burdened. You see the same with other countries. The UEFA should not be so stubborn and do what is best for football."

The Netherlands squad for the away game against Germany had 22 players in it. Oranje were missing Frenkie de Jong, Quilindschy Hartman, Stefan de Vrij, Justin Bijlow, Teun Koopmeiners, Brian Brobbey, Micky van de Ven, Steven Berghuis, Noa Lang, Jurriën Timber and Joshua Zirkzee through injury.

Steven Bergwijn, who has only just recovered from an injury, will also be hoping for a spot in the Euro 2024 squad. Therefore, Koeman will have plenty of people to disappoint when he names his squad.

Koeman mentioned injuries as a reason for the team's development stalling. "We have not been able to play with our strongest 11 once in the last year. But I think many countries are jealous of our defensive options. And if everybody is fit, we have a lot of midfielders who play at a top level, too."

The manager also singled out one player in particular in attack for praise. "We have options up front if everybody is fit. If you see what Memphis Depay is doing already after being out for a year with injuries. He will hopefully keep getting stronger and fitter."

Koeman made seven changes to his lineup against Germany compared to the team that beat Scotland 4-0 on Friday. "This gives me a better view of what is best for the team. We also played with five defenders in this game compared to four."

When asked whether he discusses his tactical choices in depth with the players, he replied. "In the end, I decide. Otherwise, I may as well stay home."

Netherlands's Euro 2024 group was completed last night as Poland defeated Wales on penalties to take the last spot in the group. Poland qualified for their first European Championships in 2008 and has qualified for all the tournament editions since then.

Oranje will play two friendlies with the definitive European Championships squad against Canada on June 6 and Iceland on June 10.

Their first match of the European Championships will be played on June 16 against Poland. It is followed by matches against France on June 21 and Austria on June 25.