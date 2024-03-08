A fight between two school students sparked a years-long conflict that culminated in the fatal shooting of one of their fathers in the parking lot of a supermarket in Zwolle on Wednesday afternoon, the Telegraaf reports.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Aldi supermarket on Rijnlaan at 4:45 p.m. A 44-year-old man from Zwolle was killed, and a 42-year-old man from Zwolle was arrested as a suspect, the police said. The suspect allegedly crashed into the victim’s car to stop the car and then fired multiple shots. “Both people knew each other, and the incident is said to be based on a long-ongoing conflict,” the police said, calling for witnesses. “If you have more information about that conflict, the police would like to get in touch with you.”

According to the Telegraaf, the victim is 44-year-old Peter Bloemink, the owner of the security company Bloemink Security and Crisis Support. After the shooting, Bloemink’s daughter posted on social media. “My father had gone to the store to buy groceries for dinner. Someone first crashed into him to stop his car. He was then shot six times in the head.”

The suspect is 42-year-old Ozgur M. The two lived in the same neighborhood and had been engaged in a years-long conflict, locals told the newspaper. The feud started at their children's school after the kids came to blows with each other.

M.’s family told De Stentor and a Turkish media outlet last year that an innocent argument between two children escalated and escalated. M.’s son had a fight at school a year ago “with a son of the owner of the country’s largest security company.” They said both involved families were called to the school for a talk. “We thought that was the end of it, but it wasn’t.”

M. said he and his family had been stalked and harassed since, culminating in a stone thrown through his home’s window and an explosive going off near his front door. M. blamed Bloemink, who strongly denied it. “We have repeatedly reported the situation to the police, but no solution has been found. The last attack scared us,” M. told the media last year. They didn’t feel like their reports were taken seriously. “And now they have bombed our house.”

A man in the local Turkish community confirmed that the two families had been in conflict for some time. “Everyone here knows that,” he said. “Ozgur felt betrayed by almost everyone. Why do they only help the Dutchman, and the Turk has to figure it out, that is what he was feeling. Nobody listened. He was on his own.”

That doesn’t justify murder, the man said. “He just exploded because he saw no way out. That is sad. When you’re so desperate that the only help you can get is a gun, that’s really bad. Why wasn’t there help? He has a family he wanted to protect,” the man said. “Not one, but two families have lost their father because he will be in prison for a very long time. It is terrible for everyone.”