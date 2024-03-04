Sunday was the warmest March 3rd ever measured in the Netherlands. Temperatures at the national weather station in De Bilt climbed to 14.9 degrees at 12:50 p.m., breaking the record of 14.7 degrees from 1930. Temperatures rose further during the afternoon and reached a maximum of 15.9 degrees, Weeronline reported.

Yesterday’s record was the third day heat record broken so far this year. January 23 and February 15 were also the warmest they’ve ever been, with maximums of 13.4 and 15.5 degrees, respectively.

The week ahead will be cloudy and mild, with maximums above the long-term average. But there’s little chance of further heat records toppling. The day heat records for the coming days are all 15 degrees or higher, while maximums in the Netherlands this week will hover between 7 and 13 degrees. The long-term average maximum for the first ten days of March is 8.5 degrees.

This week's weather will be mostly cloudy until Thursday, from when there will be an about-even mix of sunshine and clouds, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. Tuesday will see some scattered showers, but the rest of the week should remain predominantly dry.