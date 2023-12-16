Journalist union NVJ has said it is "very unpleasantly surprised" by the proposed takeover of RTL Nederland by DPG. General secretary Thomas Bruning told ANP on Friday.

For years, we have expressed our concerns about the substantial consolidation of the media landscape, and this acquisition will lead to even further media consolidation." he says, "It has an inevitably huge impact at the journalist level because the news titles of RTL and DPG already reach a large part of the Netherlands population. It enlarges the power of an already dominant player in the Netherlands' journalistic media landscape and has huge consequences at an editorial level for our members and the public."

The NVJ has said it will meet its members soon to speak about the possible consequences of this deal by NVJ and RTL. The union will also talk to RTL and DPG "about the terms and guarantees. We are extremely critical of this further media consolidation because maintaining a pluralistic media landscape is even more difficult."

The union is also going to contact The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets and The Dutch Media Authority, who are to assess the takeover. The NVJ is also concerned about "the negotiating position of freelancers and supplying media companies."