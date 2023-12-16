The GGD advised people not to eat any Fruit or Vegetables from the vegetable gardens next to the Rotterdam airport. Increased concentrations of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been found in a canal between Rotterdam, The Hague Airport (RTHA), and the gardens. There will be further research in the new year, but the GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond has given the precautionary advice.

Besides not eating any vegetables or fruit from the gardens, the GGD also advises not to use water from the canal for irrigation. The owner of the gardens can work on their garden plot, but the advice is to wear gloves during it and wash your hands afterward.

According to the airport, the research has shown high concentrations of PFAS around the training area of the fire department in the compact airport complex. The PFAS, a collective name for thousands of substances that are damaging to people and the environment, are in the ground, the canals, and the groundwater by the training area.

According to RTHA management, the fire brigade used a PFAS-containing extinguishing agent during incidents until 2020. This is most probably the reason for the high concentration found. "The values are higher than we want, but do not pose an acute risk," reports the airport, emphasizing that this has only been one measurement. "More measurements are needed to draw a conclusion." The intention is for the follow-up study to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Next Tuesday (19 December) the airport is organizing an information meeting. Amongst those invited are the members of the Vegetable Garden Association and the Pony Club, who are also near the canal. The GGD cannot say anything about the danger for the animals who drink from the canal.

The province of Zuid-Holland has also informed the members of Parliament, although the province says it is not currently involved in the case.