Many first-time buyers are currently trying to enter the housing market. The number of mortgage applications from people under 35 increased by more than a quarter last month, according to mortgage advisor De Hypotheker. They borrow an average of 8.7 percent more than a year ago, the largest increase in 18 months.

“We see that starters are becoming increasingly active in the housing market, and that is a positive development,” Mark de Rijke, the commercial director of De Hypotheker, told De Telegraaf. “Wage increases have a positive effect on their borrowing capacity.”

First-time buyers currently have a better chance in the housing market, partly because many wealthy investors have withdrawn, but they still face many challenges. “There is growing competition on the housing market again, and house prices have been rising slightly for several months,” De Rijke said. “It is still difficult in this tight housing market, especially for single first-time buyers.”