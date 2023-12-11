Joost Klein will represent the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, next year, AVROTROS announced. According to the television company, Joost Klein has fantastic European hit potential with his energetic performances, catchy beats, and creative wordplay.

Joost Klein was selected from over 600 entries. “There were many entries from all kinds of genres, but in our opinion, his entry has the greatest hit potential,” said Twan van den Nieuwenhuijzen, chairman of the selection committee. According to the committee, Klein is great at combining party and nostalgia, and you can hear that in the song he submitted. “We think that Joost will put on a great act with his creativity and positively surprise the Netherlands and Europe.”

Klein’s style combines elements from mainstream pop with happy hardcore and punk. The 26-year-old artist has toured the Netherlands with his band and played at festivals like Lowlands and Pinkpop.

He is thrilled to represent the Netherlands next year. “Participating in the Eurovision Song Contest is a dream come true. I used to watch it every year with my parents, glued to the TV,” Klein said. “It is an honor that I can represent the Netherlands, and I will do everything I can to get the best result. Joost Klein dreams big!”