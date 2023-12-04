A week and a half after the parliamentary elections, over a third of VVD voters already regret voting for the liberal party. NSC voters are also critical. The supporters of the two parties don’t understand the reluctance to join a Cabinet. And two-thirds of all voters no longer think that the election results will develop into a stable Cabinet, RTL Nieuws reports after surveying over 21,000 members of its opinion panel.

“Voters from the right and left are surprised by the reservations of both Yesilgöz and Omtzigt,” RTL pollster Gijs Rademaker said. “84 percent of all voters believe that they should at least have substantive discussions before making such a decision; among VVD and NSC voters, these percentages are even higher.”

VVD voters, in particular, are critical. 74 percent believe Yesilgöz too quickly decided not to join the next Cabinet. “That is the vast majority of her own voters. They saw the hope of a right-wing Cabinet evaporate in one fell swoop. Even after all of Yesilgöz's explanations last week, a right-wing Cabinet with VVD, NSC, BBB, and PVV remains the favorite option for those supporters. They find this very difficult to digest,” Rademaker said.

35 percent of VVD voters said they regret not voting for another party, compared to 3 to 4 percent of voters for other political parties. Confidence in Yesilgöz as VVD leader is also under pressure. About 72 percent of VVD voters have confidence in the party’s new leader. “That is low for a party leader,” Rademaker said. “They are her own voters, so that should be between 85 and 100 percent. A month ago, 86 percent still had confidence in Yesilgöz. She has a lot to repair.”

NSC voters also aren’t thrilled with how things have developed in the past 11 days. Exactly half think NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt’s decision not to talk with the PVV is a bad idea, and 10 percent regret voting for the NSC. these voters also want a Cabinet with PVV, VVD, and BBB. Omtzigt’s own preference for a minority Cabinet is much less popular among his voters.