The Comenius College in Hilversum will mourn its two deceased students on Monday. The two sisters, aged 12 and 14, were killed on Saturday evening when their parents crashed head-on into a wrong-way driver on the A1 highway. The two parents were seriously injured and are still in hospital, NH Nieuws reports.

“On Monday morning from 8:30 at the school, there will be an extensive reflection on what happened,” Mayor Gerard van den Top said. “Victim support will be available for the students and teachers. I will also be there. From 12:00 in the afternoon, there will be a school condolence book ready.”

The mayor expressed his sympathies with the victims’ loved ones. “This has a huge impact on many people. It is so big, so terribly sad.”