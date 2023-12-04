Image
Monday, 4 December 2023 - 12:50
Hilversum school mourns sisters, 12 & 14, killed in rong-way driver crash on A1 highway
The Comenius College in Hilversum will mourn its two deceased students on Monday. The two sisters, aged 12 and 14, were killed on Saturday evening when their parents crashed head-on into a wrong-way driver on the A1 highway. The two parents were seriously injured and are still in hospital, NH Nieuws reports.
“On Monday morning from 8:30 at the school, there will be an extensive reflection on what happened,” Mayor Gerard van den Top said. “Victim support will be available for the students and teachers. I will also be there. From 12:00 in the afternoon, there will be a school condolence book ready.”
The mayor expressed his sympathies with the victims’ loved ones. “This has a huge impact on many people. It is so big, so terribly sad.”