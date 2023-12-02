Protests against PVV party leader and election winner Geert Wilders will take place on Dam Square in Amsterdam from noon. Under the slogan "Not my prime minister", the demonstrators want to express their support for religious freedom, human rights, climate justice, international solidarity, as well as democracy.

The protest is being organized by the anti-racism associations Comité 21 maart, the collective against Islamophobia and discrimination the*movement, and the Turkish workers' association HTIB. After a panel program with several speakers on Dam Square, the demonstrators will march to the statue of the Dockworker on Jonas Daniël Meijer Square.

The chairwoman of Comité 21 maart, Saida Derrazi, considers Wilders' ideas to be "a threat to large sections of society". In her opinion, Muslims, migrants and members of the LGBTQ+ community are very worried. "We will conclude the day of action at the Dokwerker as a symbol of resistance against fascism and the extreme right," she said.

Wilders responded to an announcement of the protest last week on social media. "Scary people," the politician wrote on X.