A dangerous snake escaped from a house in Tilburg on Monday night, the municipality of Tilburg reported on Tuesday. The snake is a Green Mamba, a very venomous species. The police and the municipality of Tilburg ask people in the area to be alert and not to approach the snake if they find it.

In een huis aan de Goudenregenstraat in #Tilburg is maandagavond een Groene #Mamba ontsnapt. Dit is een zeer giftige slang. De politie roept mensen in de omving op om extra op te letten en niet in de buurt van de slang te komen. Lees meer: https://t.co/lhVq5qB1tl #slang pic.twitter.com/od2a27cbL5 — gemeentetilburg (@gemeentetilburg) November 21, 2023

The police received a report around 9 p.m. on Monday night from a resident of a house on Goudenregenstraat, who said he lost a snake.

The snake is green and measures between 1.80 and 2 meters in length. The Green Mamba is known to be an escape snake and while it does not seek confrontation, it remains dangerous. “A bite from the Green Mamba is extremely toxic. If someone is bitten, it is important that they get immediate medical attention,” the municipality said.

People in the area should therefore stay alert. If someone finds the snake, they should keep their distance and call 112 immediately. “Do not try to catch the snake yourself,” the municipality warned.

As a precaution, the police have informed the duty officer of the regional medical assistance organization (GHOR), who provide medical assistance in the event of disasters and crises and can intervene quickly if a person is bitten.

According to the municipality, the snake is likely not outside due to the weather, as it prefers dark and warm spaces. “If this does happen, the animal will be very passive,” they wrote.

It is not known how the snake managed to escape. The owner told Omroep Brabant that there is a good chance the snake is hiding in his house.

The municipality contacted several experts in the country to see how the snake can be located as quickly as possible. The Brabants Dagblad reported that a sniffer dog checked the home on Tuesday afternoon, but the search was unsuccessful.