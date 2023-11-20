A person got hurt in a shooting at a coffeeshop on Nieuwmarkt in Amsterdam on Sunday evening, the police said on X. The police are looking for two suspects who fled in a car toward Damstraat.

The shooting happened at around 10:20 p.m. Witnesses told AT5 that the victim got shot in a critical place, and paramedics rushed them to a hospital. A helicopter with a trauma team on board was also dispatched to the scene.

The police cordoned off the area for forensic investigation.

A short time before the shooting, at around 9:45 p.m., there was an armed robbery at a coffeeshop on Derde Oosterparkstraat. Two men armed with knives robbed the people in the coffeeshop, according to the Amsterdam broadcaster. It is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.