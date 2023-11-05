PSV continued their dominant start to the season on Saturday by beating Heracles Almelo 0-6. The Eindhovenaren won thanks to goals from Luuk de Jong, Jerdy Schouten, Malik Tillman, Andre Ramalho, Guus Til, and Ricardo Pepi.

Peter Bosz’s side was already comfortably the better side when it was made even easier for them after 20 minutes. After a late challenge by Heracles captain Justin Hoogma on Guus Til, the away side was awarded a penalty, with Hoogma also getting sent off. PSV captain Luuk de Jong took the penalty and sent Heracles keeper Michael Brouwer the wrong way.

The second goal was a matter of time as PSV kept carving Heracles open. It came right before halftime through midfielder Jerdy Schouten, who rolled the ball past Brouwer after being sent through by Jordan Teze.

US men’s national team midfielder Malik Tillman made it 0-3 after 64 minutes played when he flicked on a Joey Veerman cross to the far corner. Andre Ramalho made it 0-4 a few minutes later when he volleyed the ball into the top corner after Ismael Saibari laid it back to the Brazilian defender in the box.

Til got his goal in the 84th minute to make it 0-5. Hirving Lozano chipped the ball to the midfielder from the left wing. Til controlled it before swiveling and hitting the ball on the turn into the far corner.

Ricardo Pepi came off the bench and scored to finish the scoring for the day. The striker from the United States controlled a cross from Til in the box with all the time and space a striker could want before striking it into the corner.

PSV have a vital match in the UEFA Champions League against RC Lens on Wednesday before facing PEC Zwolle on Sunday in the Eredivisie. Heracles face Fortuna Sittard on Friday.

FC Twente dropped points away to FC Utrecht on Sunday. The Tukkers went 1-0 down in de Galgenwaard after 22 minutes when Oscar Fraulo volleyed Isac Lidberg’s cross into the bottom corner.

Joseph Oosting’s side equalized after half an hour when they were awarded a penalty for handball. Sem Steijn took the penalty and converted it. Twente are now level on points with Feyenoord, who they beat last weekend, and AZ. The sides are joint second. They face NEC Nijmegen at home next weekend. FC Utrecht are unbeaten in their previous five matches under new manager Ron Jans. They face Excelsior at home next weekend.

Vitesse dropped to the bottom of the Eredivisie table after being beaten 5-1 by Go Ahead Eagles. Willum Willumsson (x2), Oliver Edvarsen, Victor Edvardsen, and Joris Kramer got the goals for the home side, who are now fifth in the Eredivisie table.