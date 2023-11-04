Feyenoord has stopped the gap to league leaders PSV from growing. The reigning champions recovered from the loss against FC Twente last weekend against RKC Waalwijk: 1-2. Feyenoord, who face AZ next week, stay 7 points behind PSV with the victory.

It did not go smoothly for Feyenoord, who played without the sick Mats Wieffer. Calvin Stengs dropped a line back and played in the midfield with Ramiz Zerrouki and Quinten Timber. Luka Ivanusec took Stengs place in the forward line.

Topscorer Santiago Gimenez, who failed to find the net for a second match in a row, caused the first bit of danger with a shot that went wide. RKC was more successful on the other end of the pitch. Denilho Cleanse was quicker than David Hancko on the counter and surprised Justin Bijlow at his near post: 1-0.

Feyenoord replied quickly. Quinten Timber equalized off the inside of the post after 35 minutes. Manager Arne Slot’s side seemed to be going into halftime with the lead when Shawn Adewoye fouled Gimenez in the box and was sent off. Gimenez chipped the penalty over the goal.

RKC was not able to trouble Feyenoord with ten men. The Rotterdammers had chance after chance, and it was thanks to goalkeeper Mark Spenkelink that it stayed 1-1 for as long as it did. Feyenoord finally took the lead in the 64th minute. After an intelligent corner kick routine, Zerrouki shot toward goal. Spenkelink saved but saw Bart Nieuwkoop convert the rebound. It was the defender’s first goal in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord, who saw a third goal get disallowed in added time, plays the vital match against Lazio in Rome in the Champions League on Tuesday. It is not known at this time if Wieffer will be playing in that match; Feyenoord won the home game against the Italians by a score of 3-1.